iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:IBTH)

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTH opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.48% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.