iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $21.72 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

