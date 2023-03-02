iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of IBTJ opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.74.
