iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 678,201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 227,172 shares.The stock last traded at $38.11 and had previously closed at $38.46.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.
Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.