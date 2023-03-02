iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 678,201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 227,172 shares.The stock last traded at $38.11 and had previously closed at $38.46.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,217,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 183.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 197.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

