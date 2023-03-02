iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on March 7th

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.14 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

