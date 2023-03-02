iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SHV)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average is $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

