iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Declares $0.29 Monthly Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average is $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

