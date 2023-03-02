iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.89. 93,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.73. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

