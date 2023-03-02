Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 641 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $60.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Itron by 11.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Itron by 120.6% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Itron by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 387,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

