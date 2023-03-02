Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $96.00 at Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

