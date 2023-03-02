Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $96.00 at Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.
Jack in the Box Trading Up 8.6 %
Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.