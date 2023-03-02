Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Shares Acquired by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 0.55% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,868,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 101.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JUGG opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

