Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Advantage Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for First Advantage in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for First Advantage’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Advantage’s FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.14%. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

