Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Inari Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Inari Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Inari Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

NARI stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $73,924,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,404,000 after purchasing an additional 858,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 78.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $616,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $616,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $887,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,035.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,250 shares of company stock worth $12,739,010 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

