Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PubMatic, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PubMatic in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PUBM. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

PubMatic Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.92. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $106,501.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $43,454.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $365,222 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

