Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HEXO in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.70). HEXO had a negative net margin of 586.30% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $25.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HEXO by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 1,230.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 369,794 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HEXO by 181.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HEXO by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

