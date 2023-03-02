Jefferies Financial Group Raises HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $205.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.00.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $171.41 on Monday. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. HEICO’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.72%.

Insider Activity

In other HEICO news, insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,171 shares in the company, valued at $177,515,958.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,515,958.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares worth $2,984,088. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth $209,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

