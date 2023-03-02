Jeffrey Dossett Sells 3,500 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $465,920.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,432.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,143 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $656,863.96.

On Friday, February 10th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $427,910.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74.

On Friday, January 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 563 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $67,875.28.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $221,620.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 734 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $80,585.86.

Impinj stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.48. 332,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,054. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00, a PEG ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Impinj by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

