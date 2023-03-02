Jeffrey Dossett Sells 3,500 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $465,920.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,432.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,143 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $656,863.96.
- On Friday, February 10th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $427,910.00.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74.
- On Friday, January 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 563 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $67,875.28.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $221,620.00.
- On Friday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 734 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $80,585.86.
Impinj Trading Up 0.3 %
Impinj stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.48. 332,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,054. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00, a PEG ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on PI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.
Impinj Company Profile
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impinj (PI)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.