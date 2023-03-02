Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0109 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and approximately $1.11 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00041445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022052 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00220657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.19 or 0.99987979 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01044022 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

