JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.77. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

