John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02). 80,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 67,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £2.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.10.

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

