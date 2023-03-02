JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $23.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. 19,902,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,100,391. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $211,176,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 826,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after acquiring an additional 303,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

