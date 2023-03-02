Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Katapult worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Katapult by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Katapult by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Katapult by 32.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Katapult stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
