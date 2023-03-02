Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Katapult worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Katapult by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Katapult by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Katapult by 32.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas sold 61,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $53,140.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,935,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,889.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas sold 61,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $53,140.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,935,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,889.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce Taragin acquired 23,034 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,410.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 177,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,832.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 76,747 shares of company stock worth $89,409. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

