KeyCorp Lowers Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $65.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.40, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $138.50.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Omnicell by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Omnicell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.