Kinovo (LON:KINO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.00

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.98 ($0.53), with a volume of 112751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.49).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Kinovo in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £26.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,075.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.85.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

