Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading Up 4.6%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.20 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 75.70 ($0.91). Approximately 356,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 294,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.40 ($0.87).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company has a market cap of £65.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3,852.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

