Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($74.47) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KBX. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Friday, February 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Shares of KBX stock opened at €65.90 ($70.11) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a 12 month high of €80.24 ($85.36).

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

