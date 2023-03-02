Kodiak Sciences (KOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

KOD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. 620,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,436. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.80. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

KOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading

