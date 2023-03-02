Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Tops $38.73 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.73 million and $390,147.85 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00184994 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00072076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00050972 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

