Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Koppers also updated its FY23 guidance to approx $4.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Koppers Stock Up 6.2 %

KOP stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.97. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $794.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 225.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 153,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Koppers by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 86.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth about $889,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

