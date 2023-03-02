Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market cap of $165.74 million and $1,793.78 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official message board is blog.kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.

KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

