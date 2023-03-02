Laboratory Co. of America (LH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE: LH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $305.00 to $304.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $277.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $303.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.17. 470,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

