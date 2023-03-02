Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.37

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €18.37 ($19.54) and traded as high as €21.76 ($23.15). Lagardere shares last traded at €21.28 ($22.64), with a volume of 7,519 shares.
Lagardere Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of €20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.39.
About Lagardere
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
