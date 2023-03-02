LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.16 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

