LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on LZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.
LegalZoom.com Price Performance
NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.16 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LegalZoom.com (LZ)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.