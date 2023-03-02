Lisk (LSK) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00004771 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $150.57 million and $9.24 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00006992 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001252 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,772,500 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

