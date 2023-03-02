Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 392.10 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 391 ($4.72). Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($4.71).

Literacy Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £236.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 377.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 382.78.

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

