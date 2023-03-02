Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.60-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 billion-$90.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.48 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.00.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.59. 1,976,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.91. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The firm has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

