Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at Citigroup

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Lucid Group stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Seeyond purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

