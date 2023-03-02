Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Luxfer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LXFR. StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Luxfer by 66.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Luxfer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

