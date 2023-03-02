MacroGenics (MGNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.

MacroGenics Price Performance

MGNX opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,097,092.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,079,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,097,092.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $5,628,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MacroGenics by 195.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 187,724 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.