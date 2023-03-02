MacroGenics (MGNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.
MGNX opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.97.
In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,097,092.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,079,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,097,092.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $5,628,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
