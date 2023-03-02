Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.21

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.21 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 3400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.03.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 111.34%. The company had revenue of C$9.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

