Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($18.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($15.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $294.75.

MDGL opened at $279.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.61. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $315.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of -0.52.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by ($0.37). Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070. 24.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $124,808,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,616,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,814,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

