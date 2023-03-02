Maker (MKR) Hits Market Cap of $861.34 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Maker has a market cap of $861.34 million and approximately $76.81 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $881.05 or 0.03756222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maker

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

