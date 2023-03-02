Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $5.58 on Monday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $263.99 million, a P/E ratio of -278.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 500,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 300,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

