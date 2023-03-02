Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.26

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.26 and traded as high as C$2.86. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 50,980 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mandalay Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Mandalay Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$241.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.26.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

