Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,413,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 6,159,207 shares.The stock last traded at $4.56 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MQ. Barclays reduced their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Marqeta Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 42,590 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

