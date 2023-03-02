Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $169.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.57 and its 200-day moving average is $158.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 226.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

