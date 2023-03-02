Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.235-1.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.24-$0.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,819,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,459. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

