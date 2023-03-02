Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 337,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 19.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 76,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Materialise by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Materialise by 399.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.72. 76,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.04. Materialise has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $515.00 million, a PE ratio of -218.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Materialise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

