Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $16.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MPW. KeyCorp cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 138,305 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

