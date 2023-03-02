Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in February

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mercari Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS MCARY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506. Mercari has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.
Mercari Company Profile
